Can-Am League

June 22, 2019 7:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 19 10 .655
New Jersey 17 14 .548 3
Trois-Rivieres 17 15 .531
Rockland 16 15 .516 4
Cuban 4 4 .500
Empire 0 0 000
Ottawa 15 16 .484 5
Shikoku 3 4 .429 5
Quebec 9 22 .290 11

___

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Cuban 1

Cuban at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Shikoku at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quebec at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Shikoku at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Cuban at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

