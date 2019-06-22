Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

June 22, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 20 10 .667
Trois-Rivieres 17 15 .531 4
New Jersey 17 15 .531 4
Rockland 16 16 .500 5
Shikoku 4 4 .500 5
Cuban 4 4 .500 5
Empire 0 0 000 5
Ottawa 15 17 .469 6
Quebec 10 22 .313 11

___

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Cuban 1

Sussex County 8, Rockland 3

Shikoku 9, New Jersey 2

Advertisement

Quebec 9, Ottawa 2

Sunday’s Games

Quebec at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Shikoku at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Cuban at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Identical twins share deployment together

Today in History

1943: White and black troops exchange fire in England

Get our daily newsletter.