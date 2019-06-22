Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 20 10 .667 — Trois-Rivieres 17 15 .531 4 New Jersey 17 15 .531 4 Rockland 16 16 .500 5 Shikoku 4 4 .500 5 Cuban 4 4 .500 5 Empire 0 0 000 5 Ottawa 15 17 .469 6 Quebec 10 22 .313 11

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Cuban 1

Sussex County 8, Rockland 3

Shikoku 9, New Jersey 2

Quebec 9, Ottawa 2

Sunday’s Games

Quebec at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Shikoku at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Cuban at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

