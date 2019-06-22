Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|20
|10
|.667
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|17
|15
|.531
|4
|New Jersey
|17
|15
|.531
|4
|Rockland
|16
|16
|.500
|5
|Cuban
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|Shikoku
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|5
|Ottawa
|15
|17
|.469
|6
|Quebec
|10
|22
|.313
|11
___
Trois-Rivieres 3, Cuban 1
Sussex County 8, Rockland 3
Shikoku 9, New Jersey 2
Quebec 9, Ottawa 2
Quebec at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.
Rockland at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.
Shikoku at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.
Cuban at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
