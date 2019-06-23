Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 20 11 .645 — New Jersey 18 15 .545 3 Trois-Rivieres 18 15 .545 3 Rockland 17 16 .515 4 Empire 0 0 000 4½ Shikoku 4 5 .444 5 Cuban 4 5 .444 5 Ottawa 15 19 .441 6½ Quebec 12 22 .353 9½

___

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 5, Cuban 1

Quebec 9, Ottawa 2

Rockland 9, Sussex County 5

New Jersey 15, Shikoku 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Cuban at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

