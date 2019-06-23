Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

June 23, 2019 11:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 20 11 .645
New Jersey 18 15 .545 3
Trois-Rivieres 18 15 .545 3
Rockland 17 16 .515 4
Empire 0 0 000
Shikoku 4 5 .444 5
Cuban 4 5 .444 5
Ottawa 15 19 .441
Quebec 12 22 .353

___

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 5, Cuban 1

Quebec 9, Ottawa 2

Rockland 9, Sussex County 5

Advertisement

New Jersey 15, Shikoku 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Cuban at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Identical twins share deployment together

Today in History

1943: White and black troops exchange fire in England

Get our daily newsletter.