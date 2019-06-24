Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|18
|15
|.545
|3
|New Jersey
|18
|15
|.545
|3
|Rockland
|17
|16
|.515
|4
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|4½
|Cuban
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|Shikoku
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|Ottawa
|15
|19
|.441
|6½
|Quebec
|12
|22
|.353
|9½
___
No games scheduled
Cuban at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Shikoku at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Cuban at Rockland, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Shikoku at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
