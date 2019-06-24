Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

June 24, 2019 5:04 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 20 11 .645
Trois-Rivieres 18 15 .545 3
New Jersey 18 15 .545 3
Rockland 17 16 .515 4
Empire 0 0 000
Cuban 4 5 .444 5
Shikoku 4 5 .444 5
Ottawa 15 19 .441
Quebec 12 22 .353

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Cuban at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cuban at Rockland, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

