Can-Am League

June 25, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 20 11 .645
New Jersey 18 15 .545 3
Trois-Rivieres 18 15 .545 3
Rockland 17 17 .500
Cuban 5 5 .500
Empire 0 0 000
Shikoku 4 5 .444 5
Ottawa 15 19 .441
Quebec 12 22 .353

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cuban 3, Rockland 0

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa 8, New Jersey 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cuban at Rockland, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cuban at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

