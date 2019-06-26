Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

June 26, 2019 1:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 20 12 .625
Trois-Rivieres 19 15 .559 2
New Jersey 18 16 .529 3
Rockland 17 17 .500 4
Cuban 5 5 .500 4
Empire 0 0 000 4
Shikoku 4 6 .400 5
Ottawa 16 19 .457
Quebec 13 22 .371

___

Tuesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 8, Shikoku 4

Quebec 3, Sussex County 2

Cuban 3, Rockland 0

Advertisement

Ottawa 8, New Jersey 3

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Wednesday’s Games

Cuban at Rockland, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cuban at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

Today in History

1991: Thurgood Marshall announces retirement from Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.