Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|19
|15
|.559
|2
|New Jersey
|18
|16
|.529
|3
|Rockland
|17
|17
|.500
|4
|Cuban
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|4
|Shikoku
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|Ottawa
|16
|19
|.457
|5½
|Quebec
|13
|22
|.371
|8½
___
Rockland at Cuban, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Shikoku, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Cuban at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Shikoku at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Shikoku at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Cuban at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
