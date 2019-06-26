Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

June 26, 2019 7:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 20 12 .625
Trois-Rivieres 19 15 .559 2
New Jersey 18 16 .529 3
Rockland 17 17 .500 4
Cuban 5 5 .500 4
Empire 0 0 000 4
Shikoku 4 6 .400 5
Ottawa 16 19 .457
Quebec 13 22 .371

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rockland at Cuban, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Shikoku, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Thursday’s Games

Cuban at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Shikoku at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Cuban at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
6|26 Directed Energy Systems 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.