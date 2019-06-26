Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 21 12 .636 — Trois-Rivieres 19 15 .559 2½ New Jersey 18 16 .529 3½ Cuban 6 5 .545 4 Empire 0 0 000 4½ Rockland 17 18 .486 5 Shikoku 4 6 .400 5½ Ottawa 16 19 .457 6 Quebec 13 23 .361 9½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sussex County 9, Quebec 4

Cuban 4, Rockland 1

Trois-Rivieres at Shikoku, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cuban at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Cuban at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.