Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|19
|15
|.559
|2½
|New Jersey
|18
|16
|.529
|3½
|Cuban
|6
|5
|.545
|4
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|4½
|Rockland
|17
|18
|.486
|5
|Shikoku
|4
|6
|.400
|5½
|Ottawa
|16
|19
|.457
|6
|Quebec
|13
|23
|.361
|9½
___
Sussex County 9, Quebec 4
Cuban 4, Rockland 1
Trois-Rivieres at Shikoku, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Cuban at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Shikoku at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Shikoku at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Cuban at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
