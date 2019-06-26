Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

June 26, 2019 11:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 21 12 .636
Trois-Rivieres 19 15 .559
Cuban 6 5 .545 4
New Jersey 18 17 .514 4
Empire 0 0 000
Rockland 17 18 .486 5
Ottawa 17 19 .472
Shikoku 4 6 .400
Quebec 13 23 .361

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sussex County 9, Quebec 4

Cuban 4, Rockland 1

Trois-Rivieres at Shikoku, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa 6, New Jersey 5, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Cuban at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Cuban at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

