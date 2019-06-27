Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|19
|16
|.543
|3
|Cuban
|7
|5
|.583
|3½
|New Jersey
|18
|17
|.514
|4
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|4½
|Shikoku
|5
|6
|.455
|5
|Rockland
|17
|19
|.472
|5½
|Ottawa
|17
|19
|.472
|5½
|Quebec
|13
|23
|.361
|9½
___
Sussex County at Quebec, suspended
Shikoku 12, Trois-Rivieres 11, 10 innings
Cuban 5, Rockland 0
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Shikoku at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Shikoku at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Cuban at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.
Rockland at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.
Cuban at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Shikoku at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.
