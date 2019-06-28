Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

June 28, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 21 12 .636
Cuban 7 5 .583
New Jersey 19 17 .528
Shikoku 7 6 .538 4
Trois-Rivieres 19 18 .514 4
Empire 0 0 000
Rockland 17 19 .472
Ottawa 17 20 .459 6
Quebec 13 23 .361

___

Friday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Cuban at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Cuban at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Shikoku at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Cuban at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Rockland, 6 p.m.

