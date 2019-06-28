Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 21 12 .636 — Cuban 7 5 .583 3½ New Jersey 19 17 .528 3½ Shikoku 7 6 .538 4 Trois-Rivieres 19 18 .514 4 Empire 0 0 000 4½ Rockland 17 19 .472 5½ Ottawa 17 20 .459 6 Quebec 13 23 .361 9½

___

Friday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Cuban at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Cuban at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Shikoku at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Cuban at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Rockland, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.