Can-Am League

|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|Cuban
|8
|5
|.615
|3½
|Trois-Rivieres
|20
|18
|.526
|4
|New Jersey
|19
|18
|.514
|4½
|Shikoku
|7
|7
|.500
|5
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|5
|Rockland
|17
|20
|.459
|6½
|Ottawa
|17
|21
|.447
|7
|Quebec
|14
|23
|.378
|9½
___
Quebec 4, Shikoku 3
Sussex County 5, Rockland 3
Trois-Rivieres 3, Ottawa 2
Cuban 6, New Jersey 5
Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.
Rockland at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.
Cuban at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Shikoku at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.
Shikoku at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.
Cuban at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Rockland, 6 p.m.
