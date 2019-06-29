Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 22 12 .647 — Cuban 8 5 .615 3½ Trois-Rivieres 20 18 .526 4 New Jersey 19 18 .514 4½ Shikoku 7 7 .500 5 Empire 0 0 000 5 Rockland 17 20 .459 6½ Ottawa 17 21 .447 7 Quebec 14 23 .378 9½

Friday’s Games

Quebec 4, Shikoku 3

Sussex County 5, Rockland 3

Trois-Rivieres 3, Ottawa 2, 10 innings

Cuban 6, New Jersey 5

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Cuban at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Shikoku at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Cuban at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Rockland, 6 p.m.

