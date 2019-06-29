Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

June 29, 2019 1:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 22 12 .647
Cuban 8 5 .615
Trois-Rivieres 20 18 .526 4
New Jersey 19 18 .514
Shikoku 7 7 .500 5
Empire 0 0 000 5
Rockland 17 20 .459
Ottawa 17 21 .447 7
Quebec 14 23 .378

___

Friday’s Games

Quebec 4, Shikoku 3

Sussex County 5, Rockland 3

Trois-Rivieres 3, Ottawa 2, 10 innings

Advertisement

Cuban 6, New Jersey 5

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Cuban at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Shikoku at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Cuban at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Rockland, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.