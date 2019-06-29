Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

June 29, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 22 12 .647
Trois-Rivieres 21 17 .553 3
Cuban 8 5 .615
New Jersey 19 18 .514
Empire 0 0 000 5
Shikoku 6 7 .462
Rockland 17 20 .459
Ottawa 17 22 .436
Quebec 14 23 .378

___

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 6, Ottawa 5

Quebec at Shikoku, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Cuban at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Quebec, cancelled

Sunday’s Games

Shikoku at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Cuban at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Rockland, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Shikoku at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Cuban at Sussex County, cancelled

