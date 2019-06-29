Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

June 29, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 23 12 .657
Trois-Rivieres 21 17 .553
Cuban 8 5 .615 4
New Jersey 19 18 .514 5
Shikoku 7 7 .500
Empire 0 0 000
Rockland 17 21 .447
Ottawa 17 22 .436 8
Quebec 14 24 .368 10½

___

Saturday’s Games

Shikoku 8, Quebec 5

Trois-Rivieres 6, Ottawa 5

New Jersey at Cuban, 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Sussex County 3, Rockland 2, 11 innings

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Sunday’s Games

Shikoku at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Cuban at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Rockland, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Shikoku at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Cuban at Sussex County, cancelled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members help with orphanage renovations in Italy

Today in History

1950: President Truman orders US forces to Korea

Get our daily newsletter.