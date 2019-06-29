Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

June 29, 2019 11:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 23 12 .657
Trois-Rivieres 21 17 .553
Cuban 8 6 .571
New Jersey 20 18 .526
Shikoku 7 7 .500
Empire 0 0 000
Rockland 17 21 .447
Ottawa 17 22 .436 8
Quebec 14 24 .368 10½

___

Saturday’s Games

Shikoku 8, Quebec 5

Trois-Rivieres 6, Ottawa 5

Sussex County 3, Rockland 2, 11 innings

New Jersey 11, Cuban 6

Sunday’s Games

Shikoku at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Cuban at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Rockland, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Shikoku at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Cuban at Sussex County, cancelled

