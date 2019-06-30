Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 23 12 .657 — Trois-Rivieres 21 17 .553 3½ Cuban 8 6 .571 4½ New Jersey 20 18 .526 4½ Shikoku 7 7 .500 5½ Empire 0 0 000 5½ Rockland 17 21 .447 7½ Ottawa 17 22 .436 8 Quebec 14 24 .368 10½

___

Saturday’s Games

Shikoku 8, Quebec 5

Trois-Rivieres 6, Ottawa 5

Sussex County 3, Rockland 2, 11 innings

Advertisement

New Jersey 11, Cuban 6

Sunday’s Games

Shikoku at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Cuban at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Rockland, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Shikoku at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.