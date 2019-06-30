Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

June 30, 2019 6:07 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 23 12 .657
Trois-Rivieres 22 17 .564 3
New Jersey 21 18 .538 4
Cuban 8 7 .533 5
Empire 0 0 000
Shikoku 7 8 .467 6
Rockland 17 21 .447
Ottawa 17 23 .425
Quebec 15 24 .385 10

___

Sunday’s Games

Quebec 4, Shikoku 3

Trois-Rivieres 5, Ottawa 3

New Jersey 8, Cuban 6

Sussex County at Rockland, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Shikoku at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 4 p.m.

Empire at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Empire at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

