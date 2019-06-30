Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

June 30, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 23 13 .639
Trois-Rivieres 22 17 .564
New Jersey 21 18 .538
Cuban 8 7 .533
Empire 0 0 000 5
Shikoku 7 8 .467
Rockland 18 21 .462
Ottawa 17 23 .425 8
Quebec 15 24 .385

Sunday’s Games

Quebec 4, Shikoku 3

Trois-Rivieres 5, Ottawa 3

New Jersey 8, Cuban 6

Rockland 3, Sussex County 2

Monday’s Games

Shikoku at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 5:05 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 4 p.m.

Empire at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Empire at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

