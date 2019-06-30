Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 23 13 .639 — Trois-Rivieres 22 17 .564 2½ New Jersey 21 18 .538 3½ Cuban 8 7 .533 4½ Empire 0 0 000 5 Shikoku 7 8 .467 5½ Rockland 18 21 .462 6½ Ottawa 17 23 .425 8 Quebec 15 24 .385 9½

___

Sunday’s Games

Quebec 4, Shikoku 3

Trois-Rivieres 5, Ottawa 3

New Jersey 8, Cuban 6

Rockland 3, Sussex County 2

Monday’s Games

Shikoku at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 5:05 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 4 p.m.

Empire at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Empire at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

