Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canada-Cameroon Sums

June 10, 2019 5:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Montpellier, France

Cameroon 0 0—0
Canada 1 0—1

First half_1, Canada, Kadeisha Buchanan, 45th minute.

Second half_None.

Shots_Canada 16, Cameroon 5.

Shots On Goal_Canada 4, Cameroon 1.

Advertisement

Yellow Cards_Cameroon, Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouk, 37th; Gaelle Enganamouit, 74th.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Offsides_Canada 3, Cameroon 3.

Fouls Committed_Canada 10, Cameroon 12.

Corner Kicks_Canada 10, Cameroon 4.

Referee_Hyang Ok Ri, Korea DPR. Assistant Referees_Kum Nyo Hong, Korea DPR; Kyoung Min Kim, Republic of Korea; Mohammed Abdulla Hassan, United Arab Emirates; Sian Massey-Ellis, England; Massimiliano Irrati, Italy. 4th Official_Liang Qin, China.

A_10,710.

Lineups

Canada: Stephanie Labbe; Kadeisha Buchanan, Alllysha Chapman, Shelina Zadorsky; Jessie Fleming, Ashley Lawrence, Sophie Schmidt, Desiree Scott; Janine Beckie, Nichelle Prince (Deanne Rose, 75th), Christine Sinclair.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed it newsletters and be the first to read the latest from Mike Causey, Tom Temin, and the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Cameroon: Annette Ngo Ndom; Aurelle Awona, Estelle Johnson, Yvonne Leuko, Christine Manie, Claudine Meffometou; Raissa Feudjio, Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouk (Gaelle Enganamouit, 68th), Jeannette Yango (Charlene Meyong, 82nd); Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene, Ajara Nchout (Henriette Akaba, 67th).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 SolarWinds Tech Day | Washington, DC
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit Reception with...
6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Specialized Marine dog retires after nine years of service

Today in History

1963: JFK faces down Alabama Governor George Wallace

Get our daily newsletter.