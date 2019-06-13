Canadian Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Division W L T Pct PF PA Hamilton 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Montreal 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Ottawa 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Toronto 0 0 0 .000 0 0 West Division W L T Pct PF PA BC 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Calgary 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Edmonton 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Saskatchewan 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Thursday’s Game

Saskatchewan at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Game

Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at BC, 10 p.m.

Thursday, June 20

Saskatchewan at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 21

BC at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Hamilton at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 27

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Montreal at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

BC at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 1

Toronto at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

