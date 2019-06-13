Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Hamilton
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|BC
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Saskatchewan
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
___
Saskatchewan at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at BC, 10 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
BC at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Hamilton at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
BC at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.