The Associated Press
 
Canadian Football League

June 19, 2019 5:10 pm
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Ottawa 2 0 0 1.000 32 28
Hamilton 1 0 0 1.000 23 17
Toronto 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Montreal 0 1 0 .000 25 32
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 1 0 0 1.000 33 23
Edmonton 1 0 0 1.000 32 25
BC 0 1 0 .000 23 33
Saskatchewan 0 1 0 .000 17 23
Calgary 0 1 0 .000 28 32

___

Thursday’s Game

Saskatchewan at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Game

BC at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Hamilton at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 27

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Montreal at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

BC at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 1

Toronto at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

