Canadian Football League

All Times EDT AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Division W L T Pct PF PA Ottawa 3 0 0 1.000 76 69 Hamilton 1 0 0 1.000 23 17 Toronto 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Montreal 0 1 0 .000 25 32 West Division W L T Pct PF PA Winnipeg 1 0 0 1.000 33 23 Edmonton 1 0 0 1.000 32 25 BC 0 1 0 .000 23 33 Calgary 0 1 0 .000 28 32 Saskatchewan 0 2 0 .000 58 67

Thursday’s Game

Ottawa 44, Saskatchewan 41

Friday’s Game

BC at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Hamilton at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 27

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Montreal at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

BC at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 1

Toronto at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

