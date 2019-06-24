Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|87
|31
|Ottawa
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|76
|69
|Montreal
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|25
|32
|Toronto
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|64
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Edmonton
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|71
|48
|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|23
|Calgary
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|28
|32
|Saskatchewan
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|58
|67
|BC
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|46
|72
___
Ottawa 44, Saskatchewan 41
Edmonton 39, BC 23
Hamilton 64, Toronto 14
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
BC at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
