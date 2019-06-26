Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Canadian Football League

June 26, 2019 12:49 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Hamilton 2 0 0 1.000 87 31
Ottawa 2 0 0 1.000 76 69
Montreal 0 1 0 .000 25 32
Toronto 0 1 0 .000 14 64
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Edmonton 2 0 0 1.000 71 48
Winnipeg 1 0 0 1.000 33 23
Calgary 0 1 0 .000 28 32
Saskatchewan 0 2 0 .000 58 67
BC 0 2 0 .000 46 72

___

Thursday’s Game

Ottawa 44, Saskatchewan 41

Friday’s Game

Edmonton 39, BC 23

Saturday’s Game

Hamilton 64, Toronto 14

Thursday, June 27

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Montreal at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

BC at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 1

Toronto at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

