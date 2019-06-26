Canadian Football League

All Times EDT East Division W L T Pct PF PA Hamilton 2 0 0 1.000 87 31 Ottawa 2 0 0 1.000 76 69 Montreal 0 1 0 .000 25 32 Toronto 0 1 0 .000 14 64 West Division W L T Pct PF PA Edmonton 2 0 0 1.000 71 48 Winnipeg 1 0 0 1.000 33 23 Calgary 0 1 0 .000 28 32 Saskatchewan 0 2 0 .000 58 67 BC 0 2 0 .000 46 72

Thursday’s Game

Ottawa 44, Saskatchewan 41

Friday’s Game

Edmonton 39, BC 23

Saturday’s Game

Hamilton 64, Toronto 14

Thursday, June 27

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 28

Montreal at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

BC at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 1

Toronto at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

