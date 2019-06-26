Listen Live Sports

Canadian Football League

June 26, 2019 5:36 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Hamilton 2 0 0 1.000 87 31
Ottawa 2 0 0 1.000 76 69
Montreal 0 1 0 .000 25 32
Toronto 0 1 0 .000 14 64
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Edmonton 2 0 0 1.000 71 48
Winnipeg 1 0 0 1.000 33 23
Calgary 0 1 0 .000 28 32
Saskatchewan 0 2 0 .000 58 67
BC 0 2 0 .000 46 72

___

Thursday’s Game

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Game

Montreal at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

BC at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Toronto at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Hamilton at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 5

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

BC at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Saskatchewan, 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 11

Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Montreal at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

