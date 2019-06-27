Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canadian Football League

June 27, 2019 11:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Hamilton 2 0 0 1.000 87 31
Ottawa 2 0 0 1.000 76 69
Montreal 0 1 0 .000 25 32
Toronto 0 1 0 .000 14 64
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 2 0 0 1.000 61 44
Edmonton 2 1 0 .667 92 76
Calgary 0 1 0 .000 28 32
Saskatchewan 0 2 0 .000 58 67
BC 0 2 0 .000 46 72

___

Thursday’s Game

Winnipeg 28, Edmonton 21

Friday’s Game

Montreal at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

BC at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Advertisement
Monday’s Game

Toronto at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Thursday, July 4

Hamilton at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 5

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

BC at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Saskatchewan, 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 11

Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 12

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Saturday, July 13

Montreal at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches from flight deck of the USS Nimitz

Today in History

1968: Congress establishes federal holidays on Mondays

Get our daily newsletter.