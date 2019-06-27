Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|87
|31
|Ottawa
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|76
|69
|Montreal
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|25
|32
|Toronto
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|64
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|61
|44
|Edmonton
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|92
|76
|Calgary
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|28
|32
|Saskatchewan
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|58
|67
|BC
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|46
|72
___
Winnipeg 28, Edmonton 21
Montreal at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
BC at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
Hamilton at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
BC at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Saskatchewan, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
