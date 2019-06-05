Listen Live Sports

Canadian referee to miss World Cup after cancer diagnosis

June 5, 2019 2:54 pm
 
Canadian referee Carol Anne Chenard has withdrawn from the Women’s World Cup after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 42-year-old from Summerside, Prince Edward Island, refereed the final of the 2016 Olympic women’s soccer tournament. She worked three matches at the 2011 Women’s World Cup, including Japan’s semifinal win over Sweden, and four games at the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

Chenard was part of the first all-woman crew of on-field officials in the history of the Canadian Premier League when she worked a May 12 match between Forge and Cavalry at Hamilton, Ontario, along with assistants Stéphanie Fortin and Chantal Boudreau and fourth official Alexis Vaughan.

FIFA said Wednesday that her World Cup assistants, Boudreau and Kathryn Nesbitt, will work matches at the World Cup, which starts Friday.

Chinese assistant referee Yongmei Cui will not work the tournament after being advised by doctors not to participate because of heart problems, FIFA said Wednesday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

