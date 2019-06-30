Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canadiens free up more cap space: trade Deslauriers to Ducks

June 30, 2019 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have acquired checking-line forward Nicolas Deslauriers in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal got a 2020 fourth-round draft pick and freed up $950,000 under the salary cap in completing their second trade Sunday. The Canadiens earlier traded center Andrew Shaw to Chicago .

The trades freed up $4.85 million in cap space for Montreal a day before the NHL’s free-agency signing period opens.

Deslauriers is a hard-hitting left wing, who combined for 12 goals and 19 points in 106 games over two seasons with Montreal. Overall, the 28-year-old has 24 goals and 49 points in 317 career games. He spent his first four NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members help with orphanage renovations in Italy

Today in History

1950: President Truman orders US forces to Korea

Get our daily newsletter.