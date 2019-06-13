Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Candice Dupree scores 20 points, Fever beat winless Wings

June 13, 2019 10:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Candice Dupree scored 20 points to help the Indiana Fever beat the winless Dallas Wings 76-72 on Thursday night.

Kelsey Mitchell added 18 points for Indiana (4-3). The Fever also beat the Wings on Friday night in Indianapolis

Kayla Thornton led the short-handed Wings (0-5) with 19 points.

All-Star guard Skylar Diggins has yet to play for the Wings after giving birth to a boy in April, and rookie Arike Ogunbowale missed the game because of a sprained ankle.

Advertisement

The Wings re-signed AP college player of the year Megan Gustafson earlier Thursday. The former Iowa center was drafted 17th by the Wings, but was one of the final cuts from the roster before the season started. She was in uniform, but didn’t play.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.