Cardinals 2, Marlins 1, 11 innings,

Miami St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Rojas ss 5 0 2 1 M.Crpnt 3b 3 0 1 0 Grndrsn lf 2 0 1 0 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Puello ph 1 0 0 0 J.Mrtin rf 2 0 1 0 Gerrero p 0 0 0 0 Bader pr-cf 2 1 0 0 Brice p 0 0 0 0 Ozuna lf 5 0 0 0 Romo p 0 0 0 0 Ravelo 1b 4 0 1 0 Ymamoto ph 1 0 0 0 Jor.Hck p 0 0 0 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0 Gant p 0 0 0 0 H.Rmrez rf 4 0 0 0 Molina ph 1 0 0 0 Bri.And 3b 4 0 0 0 De.Fwlr cf-rf 5 0 1 1 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0 Edman 2b 3 0 1 0 Riddle cf 4 0 0 0 C.Mrtin p 0 0 0 0 Rivera 1b 4 0 0 0 A.Mller p 0 0 0 0 Holaday c 2 0 0 0 Gldschm 1b 2 1 1 1 Alfaro ph-c 2 1 1 0 Wieters c 3 0 0 0 Rchards p 2 0 0 0 Pnc d L p 1 0 0 0 N.Andrs p 0 0 0 0 Wong 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Dean ph-lf 2 0 1 0 Totals 37 1 5 1 Totals 36 2 6 2

Miami 000 000 010 00—1 St. Louis 000 001 000 01—2

DP_Miami 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Miami 4, St. Louis 9. 2B_Rojas (15), Granderson (11). HR_Goldschmidt (14). SB_M.Carpenter (5), Edman (2). S_Ponce de Leon (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Richards 5 2-3 4 1 1 3 8 N.Anderson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 J.Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 0 Guerrero 1 0 0 0 0 1 Brice 1 1 0 0 1 2 Romo 1 0 0 0 1 1 Conley L,1-7 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 St. Louis Ponce de Leon 6 2 0 0 1 6 C.Martinez BS,2 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 A.Miller 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Jor.Hicks 2 0 0 0 0 2 Gant W,7-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

Brice pitched to 2 batters in the 10th

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:34. A_40,126 (45,538).

