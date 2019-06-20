Cardinals 2, Marlins 1, 11 innings,

|Miami
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rojas ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|M.Crpnt 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grndrsn lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Puello ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bader pr-cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ravelo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ymamoto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jor.Hck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H.Rmrez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Molina ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|De.Fwlr cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Edman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Riddle cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Mrtin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Mller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holaday c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Alfaro ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Wieters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rchards p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pnc d L p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Andrs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dean ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|37
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|36
|2
|6
|2
|Miami
|000
|000
|010
|00—1
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|000
|01—2
DP_Miami 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Miami 4, St. Louis 9. 2B_Rojas (15), Granderson (11). HR_Goldschmidt (14). SB_M.Carpenter (5), Edman (2). S_Ponce de Leon (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Richards
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|8
|N.Anderson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Guerrero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brice
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Romo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Conley L,1-7
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|St. Louis
|Ponce de Leon
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|C.Martinez BS,2
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|A.Miller
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jor.Hicks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gant W,7-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Brice pitched to 2 batters in the 10th
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:34. A_40,126 (45,538).
