Cardinals 2, Marlins 1, 11 innings,

June 20, 2019 12:05 am
 
Miami St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rojas ss 5 0 2 1 M.Crpnt 3b 3 0 1 0
Grndrsn lf 2 0 1 0 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0
Puello ph 1 0 0 0 J.Mrtin rf 2 0 1 0
Gerrero p 0 0 0 0 Bader pr-cf 2 1 0 0
Brice p 0 0 0 0 Ozuna lf 5 0 0 0
Romo p 0 0 0 0 Ravelo 1b 4 0 1 0
Ymamoto ph 1 0 0 0 Jor.Hck p 0 0 0 0
Conley p 0 0 0 0 Gant p 0 0 0 0
H.Rmrez rf 4 0 0 0 Molina ph 1 0 0 0
Bri.And 3b 4 0 0 0 De.Fwlr cf-rf 5 0 1 1
S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0 Edman 2b 3 0 1 0
Riddle cf 4 0 0 0 C.Mrtin p 0 0 0 0
Rivera 1b 4 0 0 0 A.Mller p 0 0 0 0
Holaday c 2 0 0 0 Gldschm 1b 2 1 1 1
Alfaro ph-c 2 1 1 0 Wieters c 3 0 0 0
Rchards p 2 0 0 0 Pnc d L p 1 0 0 0
N.Andrs p 0 0 0 0 Wong 2b 1 0 0 0
J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
Dean ph-lf 2 0 1 0
Totals 37 1 5 1 Totals 36 2 6 2
Miami 000 000 010 00—1
St. Louis 000 001 000 01—2

DP_Miami 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Miami 4, St. Louis 9. 2B_Rojas (15), Granderson (11). HR_Goldschmidt (14). SB_M.Carpenter (5), Edman (2). S_Ponce de Leon (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Richards 5 2-3 4 1 1 3 8
N.Anderson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
J.Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 0
Guerrero 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brice 1 1 0 0 1 2
Romo 1 0 0 0 1 1
Conley L,1-7 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
St. Louis
Ponce de Leon 6 2 0 0 1 6
C.Martinez BS,2 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1
A.Miller 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jor.Hicks 2 0 0 0 0 2
Gant W,7-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

Brice pitched to 2 batters in the 10th

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:34. A_40,126 (45,538).

