Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals 2, Marlins 1

June 20, 2019 12:05 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .272
Granderson lf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .183
c-Puello ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .381
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Yamamoto ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ramirez rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .320
B.Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232
Riddle cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .187
Rivera 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Holaday c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .261
a-Alfaro ph-c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .261
Richards p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .083
N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Dean ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .214
Totals 37 1 5 1 1 10
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 3b 3 0 1 0 2 2 .225
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .275
J.Martinez rf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .283
1-Bader pr-cf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .217
Ozuna lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Ravelo 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Molina ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Fowler cf-rf 5 0 1 1 0 4 .243
Edman 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .222
C.Martinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Goldschmidt 1b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .256
Wieters c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .210
Ponce de Leon p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wong 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .239
Totals 36 2 6 2 6 13
Miami 000 000 010 00—1 5 0
St. Louis 000 001 000 01—2 6 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Holaday in the 8th. b-singled for Garcia in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Granderson in the 8th. d-struck out for Romo in the 11th. e-grounded out for Gant in the 11th.

1-ran for J.Martinez in the 6th.

Advertisement

LOB_Miami 4, St. Louis 9. 2B_Rojas (15), Granderson (11). HR_Goldschmidt (14), off Conley. RBIs_Rojas (20), Fowler (26), Goldschmidt (30). SB_Carpenter (5), Edman (2). S_Ponce de Leon.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Granderson, B.Anderson, Puello 2); St. Louis 4 (Carpenter, DeJong, J.Martinez, Edman). RISP_Miami 1 for 5; St. Louis 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_DeJong. GIDP_B.Anderson, Ozuna.

DP_Miami 1 (Riddle, Castro, Rivera); St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Edman, Ravelo).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards 5 2-3 4 1 1 3 8 108 3.54
N.Anderson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.50
Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 5.28
Guerrero 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.18
Brice 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 2.60
Romo 1 0 0 0 1 1 6 4.78
Conley, L, 1-7 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 8.00
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ponce de Leon 6 2 0 0 1 6 90 1.20
C.Martinez, BS, 2-4 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 30 3.38
Miller 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.80
Hicks 2 0 0 0 0 2 21 3.08
Gant, W, 7-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.58

Brice pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

Inherited runners-scored_N.Anderson 2-0, Romo 2-0, Miller 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:34. A_40,126 (45,538).

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|21 Richmond EEOC Training Seminar
6|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard soldiers returned home on Father's Day

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.