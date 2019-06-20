Cardinals 2, Marlins 1

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Granderson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.183
|c-Puello ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.381
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Yamamoto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ramirez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.320
|B.Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Riddle cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Rivera 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Holaday c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|a-Alfaro ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Richards p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.083
|N.Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Dean ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Totals
|37
|1
|5
|1
|1
|10
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.225
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|J.Martinez rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|1-Bader pr-cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Ozuna lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Ravelo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Hicks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Molina ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Fowler cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.243
|Edman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|C.Martinez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Wieters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Ponce de Leon p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wong 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Totals
|36
|2
|6
|2
|6
|13
|Miami
|000
|000
|010
|00—1
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|000
|01—2
|6
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Holaday in the 8th. b-singled for Garcia in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Granderson in the 8th. d-struck out for Romo in the 11th. e-grounded out for Gant in the 11th.
1-ran for J.Martinez in the 6th.
LOB_Miami 4, St. Louis 9. 2B_Rojas (15), Granderson (11). HR_Goldschmidt (14), off Conley. RBIs_Rojas (20), Fowler (26), Goldschmidt (30). SB_Carpenter (5), Edman (2). S_Ponce de Leon.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Granderson, B.Anderson, Puello 2); St. Louis 4 (Carpenter, DeJong, J.Martinez, Edman). RISP_Miami 1 for 5; St. Louis 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_DeJong. GIDP_B.Anderson, Ozuna.
DP_Miami 1 (Riddle, Castro, Rivera); St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Edman, Ravelo).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|8
|108
|3.54
|N.Anderson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.50
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|5.28
|Guerrero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.18
|Brice
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.60
|Romo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|4.78
|Conley, L, 1-7
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|8.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ponce de Leon
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|90
|1.20
|C.Martinez, BS, 2-4
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|30
|3.38
|Miller
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.80
|Hicks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.08
|Gant, W, 7-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.58
Brice pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.
Inherited runners-scored_N.Anderson 2-0, Romo 2-0, Miller 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:34. A_40,126 (45,538).
