Cardinals 2, Marlins 1

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .272 Granderson lf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .183 c-Puello ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .381 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Yamamoto ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ramirez rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .320 B.Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232 Riddle cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .187 Rivera 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Holaday c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .261 a-Alfaro ph-c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .261 Richards p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .083 N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Dean ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .214 Totals 37 1 5 1 1 10

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b 3 0 1 0 2 2 .225 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .275 J.Martinez rf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .283 1-Bader pr-cf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .217 Ozuna lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Ravelo 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Molina ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Fowler cf-rf 5 0 1 1 0 4 .243 Edman 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .222 C.Martinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Goldschmidt 1b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .256 Wieters c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .210 Ponce de Leon p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wong 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .239 Totals 36 2 6 2 6 13

Miami 000 000 010 00—1 5 0 St. Louis 000 001 000 01—2 6 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Holaday in the 8th. b-singled for Garcia in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Granderson in the 8th. d-struck out for Romo in the 11th. e-grounded out for Gant in the 11th.

1-ran for J.Martinez in the 6th.

Advertisement

LOB_Miami 4, St. Louis 9. 2B_Rojas (15), Granderson (11). HR_Goldschmidt (14), off Conley. RBIs_Rojas (20), Fowler (26), Goldschmidt (30). SB_Carpenter (5), Edman (2). S_Ponce de Leon.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Granderson, B.Anderson, Puello 2); St. Louis 4 (Carpenter, DeJong, J.Martinez, Edman). RISP_Miami 1 for 5; St. Louis 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_DeJong. GIDP_B.Anderson, Ozuna.

DP_Miami 1 (Riddle, Castro, Rivera); St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Edman, Ravelo).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards 5 2-3 4 1 1 3 8 108 3.54 N.Anderson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.50 Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 5.28 Guerrero 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.18 Brice 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 2.60 Romo 1 0 0 0 1 1 6 4.78 Conley, L, 1-7 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 8.00 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ponce de Leon 6 2 0 0 1 6 90 1.20 C.Martinez, BS, 2-4 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 30 3.38 Miller 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.80 Hicks 2 0 0 0 0 2 21 3.08 Gant, W, 7-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.58

Brice pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

Inherited runners-scored_N.Anderson 2-0, Romo 2-0, Miller 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:34. A_40,126 (45,538).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.