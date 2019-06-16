Cardinals 4, Mets 3

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218 DeJong ss 3 2 1 1 1 2 .278 Goldschmidt 1b 2 2 1 2 2 1 .262 J.Martinez lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .281 C.Martinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fowler rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Molina c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Bader cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Munoz lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Hudson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .045 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Ozuna ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Totals 31 4 3 3 4 9

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .348 Davis 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .276 Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Cano 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .240 Hechavarria ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244 Lagares cf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .197 d-McNeil ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Nido c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .218 e-Frazier ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Vargas p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063 f-Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Flexen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 a-deGrom ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .214 Font p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Pounders p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Rosario ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Totals 33 3 10 3 3 6

St. Louis 200 100 010—4 3 0 New York 102 000 000—3 10 2

a-pinch hit for Rosario in the 4th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Miller in the 7th. c-lined out for Pounders in the 7th. d-struck out for Lagares in the 9th. e-singled for Nido in the 9th. f-grounded out for Vargas in the 9th.

E_Hechavarria 2 (4). LOB_St. Louis 4, New York 6. 2B_Cano (14), Smith (7). HR_Goldschmidt (13), off Vargas; DeJong (13), off Flexen. RBIs_Goldschmidt 2 (29), DeJong (34), Davis (22), Lagares (15), Hechavarria (15). SB_Lagares (3).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 1 (Bader); New York 2 (Davis, Hechavarria). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 3; New York 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Molina, Nido. GIDP_Molina, Cano, Smith, Ramos.

DP_St. Louis 3 (Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt), (Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt); New York 1 (Davis, Cano, Alonso).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hudson 6 8 3 3 3 3 99 3.55 Miller, W, 3-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.86 C.Martinez, S, 2-3 2 1 0 0 0 2 30 3.09 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas 4 1 3 2 3 4 72 3.74 Font 3 0 0 0 1 3 55 4.98 Flexen, L, 0-3 1 1 1 1 0 2 21 10.80 Pounders 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00

WP_Hudson.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:09. A_37,054 (41,922).

