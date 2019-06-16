Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals 4, Mets 3

June 16, 2019 4:37 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218
DeJong ss 3 2 1 1 1 2 .278
Goldschmidt 1b 2 2 1 2 2 1 .262
J.Martinez lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .281
C.Martinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fowler rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Molina c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Bader cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Hudson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .045
Munoz lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Ozuna ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Totals 31 4 3 3 4 9
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .348
Davis 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .276
Conforto rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Cano 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .240
Hechavarria ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244
Lagares cf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .197
d-McNeil ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Nido c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .218
e-Frazier ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Vargas p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063
f-Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Pounders p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-deGrom ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .214
Flexen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Font p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
c-Rosario ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Totals 33 3 10 3 3 6
St. Louis 200 100 010—4 3 0
New York 102 000 000—3 10 2

a-pinch hit for Rosario in the 4th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Miller in the 7th. c-lined out for Pounders in the 7th. d-struck out for Lagares in the 9th. e-singled for Nido in the 9th. f-grounded out for Vargas in the 9th.

E_Hechavarria 2 (4). LOB_St. Louis 4, New York 6. 2B_Smith (7), Cano (14). HR_Goldschmidt (13), off Vargas; DeJong (13), off Flexen. RBIs_DeJong (34), Goldschmidt 2 (29), Davis (22), Hechavarria (15), Lagares (15). SB_Lagares (3).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 1 (Bader); New York 2 (Davis, Hechavarria). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 3; New York 3 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Molina, Nido. GIDP_Molina, Smith, Cano, Ramos.

DP_St. Louis 3 (Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt), (Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt); New York 1 (Davis, Cano, Alonso).

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
C.Martinez, S, 2-3 2 1 0 0 0 2 30 3.09
Hudson 6 8 3 3 3 3 99 3.55
Miller, W, 3-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.86
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Vargas 4 1 3 2 3 4 72 3.74
Font 3 0 0 0 1 3 55 4.98
Flexen, L, 0-3 1 1 1 1 0 2 21 10.80
Pounders 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00

WP_Hudson.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:09. A_37,054 (41,922).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors render aid aboard the USS Bainbridge

Today in History

1898: US Navy Hospital Corps formed

Get our daily newsletter.