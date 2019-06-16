Cardinals 4, Mets 3

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|DeJong ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.278
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.262
|J.Martinez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.281
|C.Martinez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fowler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Hudson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.045
|Munoz lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Ozuna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Totals
|31
|4
|3
|3
|4
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.348
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Cano 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Hechavarria ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.197
|d-McNeil ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|e-Frazier ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Vargas p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|f-Ramos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Pounders p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-deGrom ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Flexen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Font p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|c-Rosario ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|3
|3
|6
|St. Louis
|200
|100
|010—4
|3
|0
|New York
|102
|000
|000—3
|10
|2
a-pinch hit for Rosario in the 4th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Miller in the 7th. c-lined out for Pounders in the 7th. d-struck out for Lagares in the 9th. e-singled for Nido in the 9th. f-grounded out for Vargas in the 9th.
E_Hechavarria 2 (4). LOB_St. Louis 4, New York 6. 2B_Smith (7), Cano (14). HR_Goldschmidt (13), off Vargas; DeJong (13), off Flexen. RBIs_DeJong (34), Goldschmidt 2 (29), Davis (22), Hechavarria (15), Lagares (15). SB_Lagares (3).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 1 (Bader); New York 2 (Davis, Hechavarria). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 3; New York 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Molina, Nido. GIDP_Molina, Smith, Cano, Ramos.
DP_St. Louis 3 (Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt), (Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt); New York 1 (Davis, Cano, Alonso).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|C.Martinez, S, 2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|3.09
|Hudson
|6
|8
|3
|3
|3
|3
|99
|3.55
|Miller, W, 3-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.86
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas
|4
|1
|3
|2
|3
|4
|72
|3.74
|Font
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|55
|4.98
|Flexen, L, 0-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|10.80
|Pounders
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
WP_Hudson.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:09. A_37,054 (41,922).
