Cardinals 7, Cubs 4

|Chicago
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Schwrbr lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Crpnt 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bryant 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Cntrras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Heyward rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Wieters c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Russell ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|De.Fwlr rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Bote 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Almr Jr cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Qintana p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Flherty p
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Chtwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dscalso ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edwrds
|p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adduci ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Mller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gllegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Munoz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Mrtin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|Chicago
|110
|000
|200—4
|St. Louis
|101
|003
|02x—7
DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 5, St. Louis 5. 2B_Bote (10), Wieters (2), Wong (8). HR_Rizzo (16), Heyward (9), Goldschmidt (12), De.Fowler (5), Bader (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Quintana
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Chatwood L,3-1
|2
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|St. Louis
|Flaherty
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|Gant W,4-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Brebbia
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Miller H,8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gallegos H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Martinez S,1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Brebbia pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:04. A_46,297 (45,538).
