Cardinals 7, Cubs 4

Chicago St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Schwrbr lf 4 0 0 0 M.Crpnt 3b 4 0 1 0 Bryant 3b 4 0 0 1 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 3 1 2 1 Gldschm 1b 4 1 2 1 Cntrras c 4 0 0 0 Ozuna lf 4 1 3 1 Heyward rf 4 1 1 1 Wieters c 4 1 1 1 Russell ss 4 1 2 0 De.Fwlr rf 4 2 2 2 Bote 2b 4 1 1 1 Bader cf 4 1 1 1 Almr Jr cf 3 0 0 0 Wong 2b 4 0 2 1 Qintana p 2 0 0 0 Flherty p 0 1 0 0 Chtwood p 0 0 0 0 Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 Dscalso ph 1 0 1 0 Gant p 0 0 0 0 Edwrds p 0 0 0 0 J.Mrtin ph 1 0 0 0 Ryan p 0 0 0 0 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 Adduci ph 1 0 0 0 A.Mller p 0 0 0 0 Gllegos p 0 0 0 0 Munoz ph 1 0 0 0 C.Mrtin p 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 35 7 12 7

Chicago 110 000 200—4 St. Louis 101 003 02x—7

DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 5, St. Louis 5. 2B_Bote (10), Wieters (2), Wong (8). HR_Rizzo (16), Heyward (9), Goldschmidt (12), De.Fowler (5), Bader (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Quintana 4 4 2 2 1 6 Chatwood L,3-1 2 5 3 3 0 1 Edwards Jr. 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Ryan 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 St. Louis Flaherty 5 4 2 2 0 8 Gant W,4-0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Brebbia 0 2 2 2 1 0 Miller H,8 1 1 0 0 0 2 Gallegos H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2 Martinez S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0

Brebbia pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:04. A_46,297 (45,538).

