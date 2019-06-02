Listen Live Sports

Cardinals 7, Cubs 4

June 2, 2019 2:12 am
 
Chicago St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schwrbr lf 4 0 0 0 M.Crpnt 3b 4 0 1 0
Bryant 3b 4 0 0 1 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 3 1 2 1 Gldschm 1b 4 1 2 1
Cntrras c 4 0 0 0 Ozuna lf 4 1 3 1
Heyward rf 4 1 1 1 Wieters c 4 1 1 1
Russell ss 4 1 2 0 De.Fwlr rf 4 2 2 2
Bote 2b 4 1 1 1 Bader cf 4 1 1 1
Almr Jr cf 3 0 0 0 Wong 2b 4 0 2 1
Qintana p 2 0 0 0 Flherty p 0 1 0 0
Chtwood p 0 0 0 0 Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0
Dscalso ph 1 0 1 0 Gant p 0 0 0 0
Edwrds p 0 0 0 0 J.Mrtin ph 1 0 0 0
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0
Adduci ph 1 0 0 0 A.Mller p 0 0 0 0
Gllegos p 0 0 0 0
Munoz ph 1 0 0 0
C.Mrtin p 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 35 7 12 7
Chicago 110 000 200—4
St. Louis 101 003 02x—7

DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 5, St. Louis 5. 2B_Bote (10), Wieters (2), Wong (8). HR_Rizzo (16), Heyward (9), Goldschmidt (12), De.Fowler (5), Bader (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Quintana 4 4 2 2 1 6
Chatwood L,3-1 2 5 3 3 0 1
Edwards Jr. 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
St. Louis
Flaherty 5 4 2 2 0 8
Gant W,4-0 1 0 0 0 1 2
Brebbia 0 2 2 2 1 0
Miller H,8 1 1 0 0 0 2
Gallegos H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Martinez S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0

Brebbia pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:04. A_46,297 (45,538).

