Cardinals 7, Cubs 4

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Bryant 3b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .275 Rizzo 1b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .294 Contreras c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .289 Heyward rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .242 Russell ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .288 Bote 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .277 Almora Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .254 Quintana p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .045 Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 c-Descalso ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Edwards Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Adduci ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 34 4 7 4 2 14

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .220 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .279 Ozuna lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .252 Wieters c 4 1 1 1 0 3 .333 Fowler rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .253 Bader cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .239 Wong 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .228 Flaherty p 0 1 0 0 1 0 .125 a-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-J.Martinez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .299 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Munoz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .295 C.Martinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 7 12 7 1 8

Chicago 110 000 200—4 7 0 St. Louis 101 003 02x—7 12 0

a-popped out for Flaherty in the 5th. b-grounded out for Gant in the 6th. c-singled for Chatwood in the 7th. d-flied out for Gallegos in the 8th. e-grounded out for Ryan in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 5, St. Louis 5. 2B_Bote (10), Wieters (2), Wong (8). HR_Rizzo (16), off Flaherty; Heyward (9), off Flaherty; Goldschmidt (12), off Quintana; Fowler (5), off Ryan; Bader (5), off Ryan. RBIs_Bryant (36), Rizzo (43), Heyward (21), Bote (23), Goldschmidt (27), Ozuna (51), Wieters (10), Fowler 2 (15), Bader (14), Wong (26).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Rizzo); St. Louis 2 (Wieters, J.Martinez). RISP_Chicago 1 for 4; St. Louis 2 for 4.

Advertisement

GIDP_DeJong.

DP_Chicago 1 (Bote, Rizzo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana 4 4 2 2 1 6 69 3.78 Chatwood, L, 3-1 2 5 3 3 0 1 37 3.45 Edwards Jr. 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 17 6.75 Ryan 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 20 5.03 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flaherty 5 4 2 2 0 8 77 3.76 Gant, W, 4-0 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 1.17 Brebbia 0 2 2 2 1 0 16 2.15 Miller, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.98 Gallegos, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.75 C.Martinez, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.86

Brebbia pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Miller 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:04. A_46,297 (45,538).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.