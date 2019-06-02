Listen Live Sports

Cardinals 7, Cubs 4

June 2, 2019 2:12 am
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Bryant 3b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .275
Rizzo 1b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .294
Contreras c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .289
Heyward rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .242
Russell ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .288
Bote 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .277
Almora Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .254
Quintana p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .045
Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
c-Descalso ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Edwards Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Adduci ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 34 4 7 4 2 14
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .220
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .279
Ozuna lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .252
Wieters c 4 1 1 1 0 3 .333
Fowler rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .253
Bader cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .239
Wong 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .228
Flaherty p 0 1 0 0 1 0 .125
a-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-J.Martinez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .299
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Munoz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .295
C.Martinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 7 12 7 1 8
Chicago 110 000 200—4 7 0
St. Louis 101 003 02x—7 12 0

a-popped out for Flaherty in the 5th. b-grounded out for Gant in the 6th. c-singled for Chatwood in the 7th. d-flied out for Gallegos in the 8th. e-grounded out for Ryan in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 5, St. Louis 5. 2B_Bote (10), Wieters (2), Wong (8). HR_Rizzo (16), off Flaherty; Heyward (9), off Flaherty; Goldschmidt (12), off Quintana; Fowler (5), off Ryan; Bader (5), off Ryan. RBIs_Bryant (36), Rizzo (43), Heyward (21), Bote (23), Goldschmidt (27), Ozuna (51), Wieters (10), Fowler 2 (15), Bader (14), Wong (26).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Rizzo); St. Louis 2 (Wieters, J.Martinez). RISP_Chicago 1 for 4; St. Louis 2 for 4.

GIDP_DeJong.

DP_Chicago 1 (Bote, Rizzo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana 4 4 2 2 1 6 69 3.78
Chatwood, L, 3-1 2 5 3 3 0 1 37 3.45
Edwards Jr. 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 17 6.75
Ryan 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 20 5.03
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flaherty 5 4 2 2 0 8 77 3.76
Gant, W, 4-0 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 1.17
Brebbia 0 2 2 2 1 0 16 2.15
Miller, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.98
Gallegos, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.75
C.Martinez, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.86

Brebbia pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Miller 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:04. A_46,297 (45,538).

