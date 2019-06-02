Cardinals 7, Cubs 4

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Bryant 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.294
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.289
|Heyward rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Russell ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Bote 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|Almora Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Quintana p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.045
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|c-Descalso ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Edwards Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Adduci ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|2
|14
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Wieters c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.333
|Fowler rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.239
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Flaherty p
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|a-Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-J.Martinez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Munoz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|C.Martinez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|1
|8
|Chicago
|110
|000
|200—4
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|101
|003
|02x—7
|12
|0
a-popped out for Flaherty in the 5th. b-grounded out for Gant in the 6th. c-singled for Chatwood in the 7th. d-flied out for Gallegos in the 8th. e-grounded out for Ryan in the 9th.
LOB_Chicago 5, St. Louis 5. 2B_Bote (10), Wieters (2), Wong (8). HR_Rizzo (16), off Flaherty; Heyward (9), off Flaherty; Goldschmidt (12), off Quintana; Fowler (5), off Ryan; Bader (5), off Ryan. RBIs_Bryant (36), Rizzo (43), Heyward (21), Bote (23), Goldschmidt (27), Ozuna (51), Wieters (10), Fowler 2 (15), Bader (14), Wong (26).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Rizzo); St. Louis 2 (Wieters, J.Martinez). RISP_Chicago 1 for 4; St. Louis 2 for 4.
GIDP_DeJong.
DP_Chicago 1 (Bote, Rizzo).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|69
|3.78
|Chatwood, L, 3-1
|2
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|37
|3.45
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|6.75
|Ryan
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|5.03
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|77
|3.76
|Gant, W, 4-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|1.17
|Brebbia
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|2.15
|Miller, H, 8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.98
|Gallegos, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.75
|C.Martinez, S, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.86
Brebbia pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Miller 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:04. A_46,297 (45,538).
