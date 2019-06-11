Cardinals 7, Marlins 1

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Munoz 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.281
|DeJong ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Ozuna lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Molina c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Wong 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.238
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Fowler rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.247
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|.234
|Hudson p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.050
|b-Martinez ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.288
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Edman ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|6
|5
|11
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Ramirez rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.268
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Hernandez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Dean ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|2
|9
|St. Louis
|010
|002
|031—7
|13
|1
|Miami
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|1
a-singled for Brigham in the 7th. b-singled for Hudson in the 8th. c-flied out for Gallegos in the 9th.
E_Goldschmidt (4), Rojas (6). LOB_St. Louis 11, Miami 7. 2B_Goldschmidt (6), Molina (14), Fowler (9). 3B_Bader (2). HR_Ozuna (18), off Conley. RBIs_Ozuna (55), Fowler (16), Bader 2 (18), Martinez 2 (23), Rojas (18). SB_Ozuna (6), Wong (11).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 6 (Goldschmidt, Ozuna, Hudson 3, Edman); Miami 3 (Ramirez, Hernandez 2). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 12; Miami 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Molina, Herrera. GIDP_Fowler, Anderson.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Goldschmidt, DeJong); Miami 1 (Rojas, Cooper).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson, W, 5-3
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|93
|3.47
|Gallegos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.14
|Brebbia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.51
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez, L, 0-1
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|96
|5.87
|Garcia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4.38
|Brigham
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|36
|2.70
|Conley
|2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|51
|8.17
Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-0, Brigham 2-1. HBP_Hernandez (Goldschmidt), Hudson (Alfaro). WP_Brigham.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:12. A_6,308 (36,742).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.