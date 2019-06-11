Listen Live Sports

Cardinals 7, Marlins 1

June 11, 2019 10:40 pm
 
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Munoz 3b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .281
DeJong ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .271
Ozuna lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .267
Molina c 5 1 2 0 0 1 .268
Wong 2b 3 2 2 0 2 0 .238
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Fowler rf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .247
Bader cf 3 0 1 2 2 2 .234
Hudson p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .050
b-Martinez ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .288
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Edman ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 39 7 13 6 5 11
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Cooper 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .282
Anderson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Ramirez rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .327
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .271
Rojas ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .268
Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .206
Hernandez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Dean ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .217
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 5 1 2 9
St. Louis 010 002 031—7 13 1
Miami 000 100 000—1 5 1

a-singled for Brigham in the 7th. b-singled for Hudson in the 8th. c-flied out for Gallegos in the 9th.

E_Goldschmidt (4), Rojas (6). LOB_St. Louis 11, Miami 7. 2B_Goldschmidt (6), Molina (14), Fowler (9). 3B_Bader (2). HR_Ozuna (18), off Conley. RBIs_Ozuna (55), Fowler (16), Bader 2 (18), Martinez 2 (23), Rojas (18). SB_Ozuna (6), Wong (11).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 6 (Goldschmidt, Ozuna, Hudson 3, Edman); Miami 3 (Ramirez, Hernandez 2). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 12; Miami 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Molina, Herrera. GIDP_Fowler, Anderson.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Goldschmidt, DeJong); Miami 1 (Rojas, Cooper).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hudson, W, 5-3 7 4 1 1 2 6 93 3.47
Gallegos 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.14
Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.51
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernandez, L, 0-1 5 2-3 5 3 3 1 7 96 5.87
Garcia 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 4.38
Brigham 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 2 36 2.70
Conley 2 7 4 4 1 2 51 8.17

Garcia pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-0, Brigham 2-1. HBP_Hernandez (Goldschmidt), Hudson (Alfaro). WP_Brigham.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:12. A_6,308 (36,742).

