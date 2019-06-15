Cardinals 9, Mets 5

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.222
|DeJong ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.270
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Molina c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Fowler rf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.243
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|b-Wong ph
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|a-J.Martinez ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.286
|Ponce de Leon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Edman 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Gant p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|33
|9
|8
|9
|4
|7
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.337
|Conforto rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Alonso 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.259
|Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.341
|Santiago p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Frazier 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Hechavarria 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Matz p
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Gomez cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|4
|6
|St. Louis
|001
|030
|041—9
|8
|1
|New York
|100
|010
|300—5
|9
|2
a-homered for Wong in the 5th. b-singled, advanced to 2nd for Brebbia in the 7th. c-grounded out for Familia in the 9th.
E_Wong (6), Frazier (6), Gomez (1). LOB_St. Louis 3, New York 9. 2B_Edman (1), Molina (15), Carpenter (9), Alonso (14). HR_J.Martinez (4), off Matz; DeJong (12), off Familia; Fowler (6), off Familia; Wong (7), off Santiago; Matz (1), off Webb. RBIs_Wong (30), J.Martinez 3 (26), Carpenter (24), Fowler 3 (19), DeJong (32), Matz (1), Ramos 2 (37), Frazier (21), Alonso (50). SB_Carpenter (4). SF_Carpenter. S_Ponce de Leon.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Ozuna, Goldschmidt, Carpenter); New York 3 (Ramos, Frazier, Rosario). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 8; New York 3 for 10.
LIDP_Goldschmidt. GIDP_Lagares.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Goldschmidt); New York 1 (Conforto, Alonso).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ponce de Leon
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|71
|2.00
|Webb
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4.24
|Brebbia
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.09
|Miller
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|7
|4.03
|Gant, W, 6-0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|36
|1.66
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz
|6
|3
|4
|3
|2
|6
|113
|3.93
|Gsellman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|4.78
|Familia, L, 2-1
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|23
|6.91
|Santiago
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|6.75
Miller pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 1-0, Gant 3-2. HBP_Miller (Gomez).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:05. A_28,560 (41,922).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.