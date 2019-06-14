Listen Live Sports

Cardinals 9, Mets 5

June 14, 2019 10:31 pm
 
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 3b 2 0 1 1 2 0 .222
DeJong ss 5 1 1 1 0 3 .270
Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Molina c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .265
Bader cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .240
Fowler rf 3 2 1 3 1 0 .243
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
b-Wong ph 2 1 2 1 0 0 .247
a-J.Martinez ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .286
Ponce de Leon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Edman 2b 3 2 1 0 0 0 .167
Gant p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 33 9 8 9 4 7
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McNeil 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .337
Conforto rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .257
Alonso 1b 3 2 1 1 2 0 .259
Smith lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .341
Santiago p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Frazier 3b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .253
Ramos c 4 0 1 2 0 0 .273
Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .246
Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Hechavarria 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Matz p 2 1 2 1 0 0 .261
Gomez cf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .211
Totals 36 5 9 5 4 6
St. Louis 001 030 041—9 8 1
New York 100 010 300—5 9 2

a-homered for Wong in the 5th. b-singled, advanced to 2nd for Brebbia in the 7th. c-grounded out for Familia in the 9th.

E_Wong (6), Frazier (6), Gomez (1). LOB_St. Louis 3, New York 9. 2B_Edman (1), Molina (15), Carpenter (9), Alonso (14). HR_J.Martinez (4), off Matz; DeJong (12), off Familia; Fowler (6), off Familia; Wong (7), off Santiago; Matz (1), off Webb. RBIs_Wong (30), J.Martinez 3 (26), Carpenter (24), Fowler 3 (19), DeJong (32), Matz (1), Ramos 2 (37), Frazier (21), Alonso (50). SB_Carpenter (4). SF_Carpenter. S_Ponce de Leon.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Ozuna, Goldschmidt, Carpenter); New York 3 (Ramos, Frazier, Rosario). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 8; New York 3 for 10.

LIDP_Goldschmidt. GIDP_Lagares.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Goldschmidt); New York 1 (Conforto, Alonso).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brebbia 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.09
Miller 0 2 3 1 0 0 7 4.03
Ponce de Leon 4 2 1 1 4 3 71 2.00
Gant, W, 6-0 3 2 0 0 0 1 36 1.66
Webb 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 7 4.24
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Matz 6 3 4 3 2 6 113 3.93
Santiago 1 1 1 1 1 0 21 6.75
Familia, L, 2-1 1 3 4 4 1 1 23 6.91
Gsellman 1 1 0 0 0 0 20 4.78

Miller pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 1-0, Gant 3-2. HBP_Miller (Gomez).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:05. A_28,560 (41,922).

