Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina activated from injured list

MIAMI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been activated from the 10-day injured list, and the team optioned rookie catcher Andrew Knizner to Triple-A Memphis.

The moves were made before Tuesday night’s game at Miami.

Molina missed 11 games after being sidelined May 29 with a strained right thumb tendon. At the time of his injury, Molina led all major league catchers in games, innings caught, RBIs and hits.

He collected his 1,900th career hit May 25.

