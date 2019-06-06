Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals claim Harrison off waivers from Browns

June 6, 2019 4:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have claimed offensive lineman Desmond Harrison off waivers from the Cleveland Browns and released offensive lineman Andrew Lauderdale.

The team announced the moves Thursday.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Harrison started all eight games he appeared in at left tackle as a rookie for the Browns last season. Cleveland signed him as an undrafted free agent out of West Georgia last year.

Lauderdale signed with the Cardinals in April after spending time with New Orleans, San Francisco, Buffalo and the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football. He went undrafted out of New Hampshire in 2017.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.