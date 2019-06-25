Listen Live Sports

Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks to have Tommy John surgery

June 25, 2019 7:31 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hard-throwing closer Jordan Hicks is set to undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Hicks was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral on Monday following a MRI. Hicks was previously diagnosed with tendinitis in his right triceps.

Hicks was 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA in 29 games this season for the Cardinals. He had 14 saves in 15 opportunities.

John Mozeliak, the president of baseball operations for the Cardinals, said Dr. George Paletta will perform the surgery Wednesday morning in St. Louis.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

