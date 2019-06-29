Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cards place Ozuna on injured list, recall O’Neill, Thomas

June 29, 2019 9:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have placed outfielder Marcell Ozuna on the injured list with a fractured finger on his right hand.

Ozuna was injured Friday night when he dived back into the bag as he was being picked off.

Manager Mike Schildt said Ozuna will travel back to St. Louis on Sunday. Schildt said the team believes surgery won’t be required.

Ozuna was hitting .259 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs.

Advertisement

“We’re going to miss him but we’re going to have other opportunities for guys to step up,” Schildt said Saturday before the Cardinals played the San Diego Padres.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

The Cardinals also placed right-hander John Brebbia on the paternity list and recalled outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Lane Thomas from Triple-A Memphis.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. service members help with orphanage renovations in Italy

Today in History

1950: President Truman orders US forces to Korea

Get our daily newsletter.