Career Strikeout Leaders

June 6, 2019 9:03 pm
 
Through June 6
(x-active; y-played prior to 1901)
Player No.
1. Nolan Ryan 5,714
2. Randy Johnson 4,875
3. Roger Clemens 4,672
4. Steve Carlton 4,136
5. Bert Blyleven 3,701
6. Tom Seaver 3,640
7. Don Sutton 3,574
8. Gaylord Perry 3,534
9. Walter Johnson 3,508
10. Greg Maddux 3,371
11. Phil Niekro 3,342
12. Ferguson Jenkins 3,192
13. Pedro Martinez 3,154
14. Bob Gibson 3,117
15. Curt Schilling 3,116
16. John Smoltz 3,084
17. x-CC Sabathia 3,028
18. Jim Bunning 2,855
19. Mickey Lolich 2,832
20. x-Justin Verlander 2,816
21. Mike Mussina 2,813
22. y-Cy Young 2,803
23. Frank Tanana 2,773
24. David Cone 2,668
25. Chuck Finley 2,610

