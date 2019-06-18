Career Strikeout Leaders

|Through June 18
|(x-active; y-played prior to 1901)
|Player
|No.
|1. Nolan Ryan
|5,714
|2. Randy Johnson
|4,875
|3. Roger Clemens
|4,672
|4. Steve Carlton
|4,136
|5. Bert Blyleven
|3,701
|6. Tom Seaver
|3,640
|7. Don Sutton
|3,574
|8. Gaylord Perry
|3,534
|9. Walter Johnson
|3,508
|10. Greg Maddux
|3,371
|11. Phil Niekro
|3,342
|12. Ferguson Jenkins
|3,192
|13. Pedro Martinez
|3,154
|14. Bob Gibson
|3,117
|15. Curt Schilling
|3,116
|16. John Smoltz
|3,084
|17. x-CC Sabathia
|3,036
|18. Jim Bunning
|2,855
|19. x-Justin Verlander
|2,839
|20. Mickey Lolich
|2,832
|21. Mike Mussina
|2,813
|22. y-Cy Young
|2,803
|23. Frank Tanana
|2,773
|24. David Cone
|2,668
|25. Chuck Finley
|2,610
