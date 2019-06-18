Listen Live Sports

Career Strikeout Leaders

June 18, 2019 10:53 pm
 
Through June 18
(x-active; y-played prior to 1901)
Player No.
1. Nolan Ryan 5,714
2. Randy Johnson 4,875
3. Roger Clemens 4,672
4. Steve Carlton 4,136
5. Bert Blyleven 3,701
6. Tom Seaver 3,640
7. Don Sutton 3,574
8. Gaylord Perry 3,534
9. Walter Johnson 3,508
10. Greg Maddux 3,371
11. Phil Niekro 3,342
12. Ferguson Jenkins 3,192
13. Pedro Martinez 3,154
14. Bob Gibson 3,117
15. Curt Schilling 3,116
16. John Smoltz 3,084
17. x-CC Sabathia 3,036
18. Jim Bunning 2,855
19. x-Justin Verlander 2,839
20. Mickey Lolich 2,832
21. Mike Mussina 2,813
22. y-Cy Young 2,803
23. Frank Tanana 2,773
24. David Cone 2,668
25. Chuck Finley 2,610

