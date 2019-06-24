Career Strikeout Leaders

Through June 19 (x-active; y-played prior to 1901) Player No. 1. Nolan Ryan 5,714 2. Randy Johnson 4,875 3. Roger Clemens 4,672 4. Steve Carlton 4,136 5. Bert Blyleven 3,701 6. Tom Seaver 3,640 7. Don Sutton 3,574 8. Gaylord Perry 3,534 9. Walter Johnson 3,508 10. Greg Maddux 3,371 11. Phil Niekro 3,342 12. Ferguson Jenkins 3,192 13. Pedro Martinez 3,154 14. Bob Gibson 3,117 15. Curt Schilling 3,116 16. John Smoltz 3,084 17. x-CC Sabathia 3,052 18. Jim Bunning 2,855 19. x-Justin Verlander 2,848 20. Mickey Lolich 2,832 21. Mike Mussina 2,813 22. y-Cy Young 2,803 23. Frank Tanana 2,773 24. David Cone 2,668 25. Chuck Finley 2,610

