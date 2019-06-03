Carlos González set to make Cubs debut

CHICAGO (AP) — Outfielder Carlos González was promoted by the Cubs from Triple-A Iowa and was set to make his Chicago debut.

The three-time All-Star was scheduled to bat fifth and play right field Monday against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 33-year-old hit .210 with two homers, seven RBIs and 33 strikeouts in 30 games with Cleveland, then was designated for assignment on May 22. He agreed to a minor league with the Cubs last Thursday and was 2 for 8 with a home run in two games with Iowa.

“I know of his past, how good he has been for several years,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I’m eager to get him going. He’s still a young man.”

Advertisement

González has a .245 average with nine home runs in 94 at-bats at Wrigley Field.

“It means a lot, getting confidence right away from the manager and the organization,” González said. “This is a great opportunity for me to have success. I’m looking forward to work hard and play hard for my teammates and compete every day.”

Infielder-outfielder Jim Adducci was designed for assignment. He was hitless in five at-bats this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.