Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Central Connecticut gets 1st NCAA victory, beating Cal 7-4

June 1, 2019 4:00 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Dave Matthews hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning and Central Connecticut State won its first NCAA Tournament game, beating California 7-4 in a regional elimination game Saturday.

The fourth-seeded Blue Devils (31-22) were 0-11 all-time in the tournament after losing their regional opener to host Arkansas, the No. 5 national seed. Central Connecticut State will face another elimination game against the Arkansas-TCU loser.

Matthews also had an RBI single to get the Blue Devils even at 3-3 in the third. Buddy Dewaine connected on a solo homer in the ninth after an infield single in the second that led to his team’s first run when Matthews scored on a throwing error.

Tom Curtin (6-3) gave up four hits and three runs — two earned — in seven innings with two strikeouts and two walks. Jared Gallagher allowed a run in the ninth before getting Quentin Selma on a popup as the potential tying run for his 10th save.

Advertisement

Cal’s Andrew Vaughn, who has a chance to be the first back-to-back winner of the Golden Spikes Award as the top amateur player in the country, was 0 for 6 in two games as the second-seeded Golden Bears (32-20) got swept in their first regional appearance since 2015.

Sam Stoutenborough (8-5) allowed nine hits and six runs — five earned — in five innings.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower signs federal flood control bill

Get our daily newsletter.