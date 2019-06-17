Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Charge dismissed against officer whose gun fired at school

June 17, 2019 9:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A charge has been dismissed against a Michigan police officer whose personal gun accidentally fired into the floor of a high school gymnasium as he watched a wrestling tournament.

WHMI-FM reports the dismissal followed a plea agreement for Flint police Lt. Mark Boudreau, who entered a no-contest plea in August to a misdemeanor charge of reckless discharge of a weapon. Sentencing had been delayed in the case, with a dismissal allowed if Boudreau complied with all court orders.

Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt says Boudreau “satisfied the conditions of that agreement.”

The shooting occurred in May 2018 when Boudreau’s son was competing in a tournament at Fowlerville High School in Fowlerville, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. Boudreau was off-duty at the time.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Information from: WHMI-FM, http://www.whmi.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors render aid aboard the USS Bainbridge

Today in History

1898: US Navy Hospital Corps formed

Get our daily newsletter.